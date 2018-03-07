March Secret Agent Contest #30

TITLE: Daydreams
GENRE: YA Fantasy
A jolt of static electricity pulled me from the beach and back into my high school psychology classroom. I gasped as another course shot through my right shoulder. My eyes flew open, only to lock on the teacher in front of my desk.
“You wouldn’t happen to have been sleeping my class would you, Miss Danner?”
“No,” I said slowly. I hadn’t been sleeping, not exactly, but my daydream had been deep and detailed. Still, the front row of Mr. Michaels’ class probably wasn’t the best place to zone out.
“Then would you care to summarize the lecture?” he asked, sounding annoyed.
His irritation paled in comparison to mine though. The public humiliation of being asked questions in class was usually reserved for other kids; the kids who didn’t get straight A’s or mainline textbooks in their spare time.
I glared at Mr. Michaels for breaking this unspoken rule. He had fast become my favorite new teacher. His brand of dry sarcasm was exactly what I needed to keep me interested enough to pay attention in class. Most of the time.
“The whole thing or just the last few minutes?” I asked. It was almost the end of the hour, wasn’t it?
He glared right back as he said, “Describe the brain chemistry of falling in love.”
Well, that gives me something to go on at least, I thought, mentally reviewing everything I’d ever heard or read about neurochemistry.
