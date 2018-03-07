March Secret Agent Contest #32

TITLE: Light on Glass
GENRE: Adult Women's Fiction
The dog refused to poop.
That's what my life had come to. Standing on the sidewalk at an ungodly hour of the morning, wearing a fuzzy, pink robe and sheepskin boots over mismatched pajamas, watching a twenty-pound dog search for the perfect place to poop. Poop that I would have to pick up or risk the wrath of the homeowners association.
Designated poop picker-upper. That’s my job. I sighed in the crisp, morning air. I don’t remember circling that option on my career aptitude questionnaires.
After visiting three patches of grass and a fire hydrant, we headed home. I walked into the kitchen and headed straight for the coffee maker. As I sipped my way through my first cup of coffee, four year old Jack and seven year old Ella wandered in looking for breakfast.
They were picking their way through waffles and juice when my husband came rushing through the door.
“Keys. I need keys.”
“Under your wallet on the counter.” I didn’t need to look up from my coffee to know where they were.
“Yes. Thank you!” Rick scooped up the keys. “I’m running so late. I totally forgot I told Charles I’d meet him before work.”
I poured a cup of coffee into a travel mug for him and held it out.
He saw it and stopped mid-stride. “You are the best.”
“So I’ve been told.”
Rick shuffled through the disorganized stack of papers on his section of the kitchen counter. “Oh, I forgot,” he handed me a padded, yellow mailer.
You had me at "poop!" I can totally picture this. A few suggestions that will help get to "what's next" sooner: 1. Remove "wearing a" and add apostrophe to homeowners 2. Clarify tense in second paragraph. 3. remove "walked into the kitchen" and phrase beginning "as I sipped;" start new para with "Jack and Ella were picking" 4. Remove "I didn't need" and "He saw it" Change comma after "forgot" to period. Good luck!ReplyDelete
Superb beginning. And Carol Cronin's editing comments are right on. (I'd add "came rushing" --> "rushed" to her notes.) A pass of tightening wouldn't be amiss, but the narrator is a character I absolutely want to know more about.ReplyDelete