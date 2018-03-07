March Secret Agent Contest #34

TITLE: Head Case
GENRE: YA Science Fiction/Fantasy
“I wish that I had a better prognosis for you, but these are the facts.”
He speaks as though he truly regrets the information he’s about to give, but the tone of his voice tells me otherwise. He lacks the sincerity someone about to tell the parents of an only child that their child will probably never wake up needs. I’ve never seen his face, but I don’t have to. I’ve learned to read people’s tones. Especially his. There is very little he cares about.
The child that will never wake up is me.
“Are you saying she’s going to be like this forever?” Mom’s voice trembles. I try not to imagine her reaching up to wipe tears gathering in her eyes. I wish that I could comfort her, but I can’t. I’m stuck inside my own mind.
Doctor Zaid clears his throat. “There is no way of knowing. Our tests prove that there is brain functionality. Which is good. It means that her brain is still functioning. It isn’t just a stem. By all counts, she should have woken up months ago, but here we are. Whatever is keeping her in the coma simply won’t let her go.”
Darkness.
My eyes are shut. With my eyes closed, I can’t see the doctor or the hospital room. I can’t see my parents faces. Nine months that I’ve been confined to the corners of my own mind.
Ooo, this gave me a good case of the shudders. I can imagine the main character's plight all too easily, unable to move while she hears everyone talking around her. I'm wondering if most of the book will take place with her in this situation. Hard to pull off, but intriguing to try.ReplyDelete
A few phrasings seem a little awkward. The sentence beginning "He lacks the sincerity" is very long, and by the end of it I've forgotten how it started, or what "needs" is referring to. If you could rephrase it so there's fewer clauses within clauses, it would be more comprehensible. I would personally like the big reveal sentence to be flipped into "I am the child that will never wake up," but that's just my preference. Sometimes it's helpful to read a passage aloud to see if the phrasing flows the way you want it.
Good luck!