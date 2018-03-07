March Secret Agent Contest #38

TITLE: Never Say Never
GENRE: YA Romantic Comedy
True love is bull****.
I grew up in a home built on the belief in true love. As I headed down the stairs for breakfast that Monday morning, I witnessed the wondrous majesty of true love, right there in my kitchen.
Sitting at the table, Dad stared blankly at his newspaper, holding it up like a wall between himself and Mom, who drew her spoon absently through her cereal. He might as well have drawn a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the side of the newspaper that faced her. Interruptions from his daily reading of the news were strictly forbidden--if you were Mom.
“Good morning, Mom. Good Morning, Dad. What’re the important headlines of the day?” I flopped onto my chair, and intrusively peeled back the corner of his newspaper.
“Good Morning, Brynn,” Dad said with a faint smile, shaking his newspaper until it was standing straight up again. He was dressed in his usual shirt and tie with slacks, the required uniform for his job as a mid-level manager at a communications firm near the city.
“Yes, rather nice of you to join us.” Mom’s empty eyes stared at the back of Dad’s newspaper, her lips twisted into their semi-permanent frown. Mom was still wearing the long blue t-shirt she slept in. Her shift at the grocery store started later in the day.
I somehow managed to suppress an eyeroll. “I stayed up late doing homework. Had some trouble waking up.”
Cute set-up here and a nice introduction of a feisty heroine. Unfortunately, it feels like all set-up, so I’m not getting a great sense of what’s going to happen with Brynn next. If possible, it might be worth exploring trimming this down a bit and getting to the crux of the story fasterReplyDelete