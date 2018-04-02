Our Tenth Birthday Giveaway!!

To celebrate, there will be an exclusive interview and Q&A session with Elayne Becker, my lovely editor at Tor Teen. As in, SHE WILL ANSWER ALL YOUR QUESTIONS! So be sure to stop by and ask them. (And remember--some questions are universal, so don't feel like you can't ask a question if you don't write what Tor Teen publishes. ASK ANYWAY! This session is for everyone.)
In addition to the Q&A, we are having a HUGE BOOK GIVEAWAY FROM TOR TEEN! I'm super excited to offer these books, and a few ARCs, to you.
I mean, LOOK AT THESE BEAUTIES!
So, how do you win? Easy! On Wednesday, I'll post a Rafflecopter entry form, which will give you a few different options for entering (you may choose as many as you'd like for extra entries!). Winners will be announced on Thursday.
IMPORTANT: This contest is US-only. I HATE THAT, but there's really no way around it. It's true that the majority of my readers are in North America, but I know that some of you hail from elsewhere on the globe. I'm sorry!
Several people will win a single title, and then there will be one grand prize winner who will receive A WHOLE BOX OF BOOKS.
Here are the titles:
Like Never and Always by Ann Aguirre
When I Cast Your Shadow by Sarah Porter
Roar by Cora Carmack
Dare You to Lie by Amber Lynn Natusch
Dark of the West by Joanna Hathaway
Blood and Sand by C.V.Wyk
The Echo Room by Parker Peevyhouse
Metaltown by Kristen Simmons
Windwitch by Susan Dennard
The Dark Intercept by Julia Keller
To Catch a Killer by Sheryl Scarborough
T minus 2 days to Birthday Hoopla!
