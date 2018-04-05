Thursday, April 5, 2018

Winners of All the Books!

CONGRATULATIONS to the following randomly selected winners of our Tor Teen book giveaway!

Thanks to EVERYONE for entering, and thank you also to those of you who asked Elayne Becker such thoughtful, interesting questions. All in all, it was a great day!

THE WINNERS:

Like Never and Always by Ann Aguirre (ARC) — Krista Van Dolzer

When I Cast Your Shadow by Sarah Porter —Buba Petreska

Roar by Cora Carmack—Jamie Soranno

Dare You to Lie by Amber Lynn Natusch (ARC)—Cristin Bruggeman

Dark of the West by Joanna Hathaway (ARC)—Tiffany Meuret

Blood and Sand by C.V.Wyk—Heather Bell Adams

The Echo Room by Parker Peevyhouse (ARC)—Sherry Smith

Metaltown by Kristen Simmons—Sandy

Windwitch by Susan Dennard—Jen Schafer

The Dark Intercept by Julia Keller—Jessica Michelle Shrock

To Catch a Killer by Sheryl Scarborough—Maggie Boehme

GRAND PRIZE: A box of NINE of the above books/ARCs!—Carolyn Chambers Clark


(WINNERS:  You will receive an email from me [Jillian Boehme] shortly.)


