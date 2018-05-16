May Secret Agent Contest #27

TITLE: Bree Incarnate
GENRE: MG Mystery
Bree Patterson did not believe in ghosts. Nor did she believe in alien beings, curses, magic, or mind reading. Bree Patterson believed in none of these things because Bree Patterson believed in science. And because she believed in science, Bree Patterson had a very big problem, and her problem was this: if ghosts and aliens and magic truly did not exist, then there was no explanation for the mysterious event that had occurred that afternoon in Science Club. No explanation at all.
The only thing that made even the teeniest bit of sense was that she had imagined the whole thing. Or quite possibly, she was losing her mind.
Bree pondered all the possibilities as she pedaled her bike up Wixom Hill. Standing tall on the pedals, she pumped rhythmically. Up. Down. Up. Down. Think. Hard. What. Happened?
She told herself there was a rational and logical explanation for what took place during her lab experiment. There had to be. But the more Bree searched the extensive encyclopedia of knowledge in her mind, the more confused she became.
It didn’t help that the incident kept replaying in her mind in all it’s colorful glory: there was the experiment, the Bunsen burner, the flame, and the thing she had seen within the flame: The vision.
At least she thought it was a vision. What did you call a face that suddenly appeared inside a flame and started screaming? Bree didn’t know. She didn’t want to know. She just wanted to forget the whole thing even happened.
Intriguing! I definitely want to read more. One suggestion: in the first paragraph, I'd drop the words "Bree Patterson believed in none of these things because..." They're not needed, and actually implied by the remainder of the sentence. Try it out, it tightens things up nicely. Good job!ReplyDelete
Have you considered starting with the scene where your main character receives her vision? I think that would be stronger than beginning with the character reflecting on past events. I wasn't grabbed by her reaction to the vision as I didn't yet know what she was reacting to. Setting her up as a person of science and then giving her an event she can't explain might lead to more internal tension for the MC.ReplyDelete
I agree with T. James. Bree sounds like an awesome character, but I would like to see the vision happening, not an afterthought. Especially since I'm guessing the vision is the inciting incident. Good luck!ReplyDelete