May Secret Agent Contest #30

TITLE: The Magical Lemon Tree Recipe Book
GENRE: MG Urban Fantasy
I always cry at the end of Junior Top Chef. I hate seeing someone lose, though I’ve only lost one baking contest since I first started competing—thanks to some hotshot six-year-old whose meringue impressed the judges so much, they barely spared two seconds on my chocolate pudding pie. I was five with a stolen recipe from Betty Crocker. If I only knew then what I know now.
The next day, I buried that second place trophy in my underwear drawer, asked Santa for a cookbook, and my baking changed forever. Cookbooks are magic.
If I can repeat last year and beat these four kids, I’m golden.
My sister, Cyan, tugs the edge of my black apron and points at the red tape on the floor that tells all contestants where to stand.
“Right. Thanks for being my wing girl, Cy.” I wipe the last fork on my yellow- and white-striped towel, set it tongs down on the plate next to the other two, and step back.
Teetering on my Doc Martens, I scan the crowd. My sister doesn’t say a word. If she did, that’d take the cake.
“Mom and Dad’ll need to sprout wings and fly if they’re gonna make it on time this year.” They hadn’t even been home after school. Just a note saying they had an appointment and to look after my sister.
As I grip my stained recipe journal, Cy squeezes my arm and a stout judge whisks away my slices of pie.
