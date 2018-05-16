May Secret Agent Contest #37

TITLE: Welcome to Duckworld
GENRE: MG Fantasy
“Mokie! What’s hiding in your mouth?”
Uh, oh. I’d been spotted. It’s hard to sneak past open doors when my nails click on the floor.
“Something’s hanging from your lip. Something shiny.” Emma paused. “Wait a minute. Is that my dance costume in your mouth? MY DANCE COSTUME?! GIVE IT HERE!” she shrieked as I ran past her.
I didn’t have Emma’s sparkly recital outfit in my mouth. It was something far more important. It was her future. And not just her future. It was the whole family’s future. Even mine. Everything depended on what happened to the sticky wad I had in my mouth.
I hit the back door before anyone could grab me, leaped into the back yard, and slipped through a strategically dug hole under the skirting around the deck.
“Mooooooookieeeeee! Come here, boy!”
My plan was working! When they don’t see me, they’ll think I jumped over the fence. They’ll never look for me under the deck.
Mrs. C's nervous flip-flops fluttered across the top of the deck. “Moooookie!”
Yeah. You heard right. Mokie, even when it's drawn out as long as a six foot leash, still rhymes with “Smokey.” Mokie is short for “Mokus” which is Hungarian for squirrel. I'm named for an animal that’s so stupid it'll run back in front of a car after it’s made it safely across the road. No dog should have a name that makes “Bozo” sound smart.
Love the point of view. I've read many times that you shouldn't start a book with a quote, since the reader doesn't know the speaker yet. For some reason, it didn't bother me at all. I fairly quickly figured out it was the speaker's owner, and speaker was a pet. One thing, though, I wasn't sure if Mrs. C is a different person from Emma. If not, you might want to stick with Emma for a while, just to avoid confusion on page 1.ReplyDelete
I love the last paragraph and the dog's voice. It took me a couple of reads to figure out who was who in the first couple of sentences. Also, you switch tenses from present to past.ReplyDelete