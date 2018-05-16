May Secret Agent Contest #39

TITLE: Ananke the Suicide Eater
GENRE: YA Horror
Call Dewey looney, but finding out your long-term babysitter just got drafted into the Vietnam War is an earth-shaker. But the craziest part? Rio’s acting like they didn’t watch the draft lottery on TV an hour ago--like he ain’t going to end up dead in ‘Nam.
“What’s this?”
Dewey freezes midway while taking a bite of his eighth taquito. Rio squints at him from the opposite end of the kitchen table with the letter in hand. Jesus, Dewey forgot about it between brainstorming ideas for poems that don’t involve flowers, talking to Indy on the phone about the importance of who’d win a fight: Dracula, Frankenstein, Godzilla, or King Kong, and there was something else he was busy doing earlier but can’t remember. Why is he like this? Oh, yeah, and not to mention Rio is going to freaking ‘Nam.
Dewey tries to change the subject. “I needa borrow the truck keys. Don’t we need milk and eggs and-”
Rio’s frown has him stopping his plan dead in its tracks. “I never said I was gonna let you borrow my truck. Walk to the store. I don’t wanna get another call from the cops about you doing that stupid--whatever it’s called--where you stop at a light and switch seats.”
“Chinese fire drill.”
“Why is it called ‘Chinese fire drill?’ What does Chinese have to do with it?”
Dewey shrugs. “So I can go?”
“What? Are we having the same conversation?”
Dewey wolfs down the rest of his taquito.
No comments:
Post a Comment