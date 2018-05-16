May Secret Agent Contest #48

TITLE: Five Questions
GENRE: YA Contemporary
“Remind me again why I agreed to do this,” I asked Madison. The box landed with a thud that was echoed by my falling onto the bed. It was the first day of summer, and she was moving into her boyfriend Kyle’s apartment.
“Because you love me, Abby.” Madison beamed at me and flopped onto the bed beside me.
Our hair mingled on the navy bedspread beneath us, my honey blond interwoven with her espresso brown hair, as we tried to catch our breaths. We were both more winded than we had any right to be, considering her new apartment was on the first floor, but neither of us called attention to how unfit we were.
“And it had to happen today?” I confirmed. Through the window, sunlight hit my face, turning my vision pink behind my eyelids. My sweat-slicked skin warmed further, and a bead of sweat dropped from the nape of my neck onto the bedspread.
I sat up and leaned forward to start unpacking the box that I had so unceremoniously dropped onto the floor.
“Yes,” Madison said. “We’ve been together three years. Now I’m finally out of high school and don’t want to spend another day living apart from him.”
My eyes rolled almost involuntarily at her sappiness, but I did manage to refrain from making an accompanying gagging noise. I might have tried to convince her to wait to move in with him had I not seen how ridiculously happy Kyle made her.
Watch passive voice (was -ing) and vague phrases (might have, almost)ReplyDelete
This says YA, but the characters are out of high school. Would this be more NA? Just wondering. Also, this is told from first person POV, but when you talk about 'our hair mingling on the navy bedspread, espresso brown with honey blond', it sounds more like a third person POV. Just some things I noticed. Otherwise, I like the opening.ReplyDelete
I echo the previous 2 comments. Also be mindful of too many adverbs, there are a lot of words ending in “ly” for such a short sample. And the “considering” is an odd word there. Perhaps “seeing as how her apartment was on the first floor”ReplyDelete