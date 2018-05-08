May Secret Agent Early Info

Please note: This is NOT the call for submissions! The contest will open next Monday, May 14.
SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (please read carefully):
*To enter, please use THE SUBMISSION FORM HERE. (Please note: email submissions are no longer accepted.)
*Submissions will open at NOON EDT on MONDAY, MAY 14 and close at 6:00 PM EDT.
*The first 50 qualifying entries will be accepted. THIS IS NOT A LOTTERY.
* PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for figuring out your own time zone. "Time Zone differences" are NOT a reason for not getting your entry in.
* Submissions are for COMPLETED MANUSCRIPTS ONLY. If you wouldn't want an agent to read the entire thing, DON'T SEND IT. If an "entire thing" doesn't exist, you shouldn't even be reading these rules.
* Only ONE ENTRY per person per contest. If you send more than one, your subsequent entry(ies) will be rejected.
* Submissions are for THE FIRST 250 WORDS of your manuscript. Please do not stop in the middle of a
As always, there is no fee to enter the Secret Agent contest.
This month's contest will include the following genres:
*Middle Grade (all genres)
*YA (all genres except high fantasy and hard SF)
*adult (all genres except women's fiction)
