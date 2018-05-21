Oh, the Sparkly Winners!

Here you go, my lovelies, from Colleen's very fingers:
Dear authors!
Thank you so much for sharing your first pages with me. I enjoyed each and every one of these, and I hope my comments help. Please remember that mine is only one opinion, and what doesn't work for me may be exactly what another agent is looking for. Consider all of your feedback from not just me but from the other authors and only edit based on those that resonate with you.
I'd love to thank Jillian for inviting me to the Secret Agent party. What an experience! I hope you'll all join me in buying Jillian's book as soon as it's published, binge-reading it in one night, and then posting a thoughtful review for her.
Okay, on to my requests.
I invite all of the authors to check out my bio at JDLit.com, and if you think we're a good match, please send me your query via my Query Manager link.
Query + Synopsis + 50 pages!
#22
#26
#27
#30
#32
Query + Synopsis + Full please!
#9
#23
#24
#46
<3 br="">CONGRATULATIONS, all! Winners: Please be sure to follow Colleen's instructions above. Best of luck!
