Call For Submissions: GRAB MY HEART

Here it is, folks! Submissions will open at NOON EDT today.
Guidelines:
*All genres except erotica and erotic romance will be accepted (no PBs).
*Submit a pitch (approximately 50 words) and your first page (250 words). ENTRIES WITHOUT A PITCH WILL BE DISQUALIFIED.
*Submit HERE.
*Submission window is 12:00 PM EDT to 8:00 PM EDT.
*The first 40 qualifying entries will be accepted (this is not a lottery).
*Winning entries will post on Wednesday for public critique.
Good luck, everyone!
*sees 50-word guideline* *winces* Is that concrete? Mine's more like seventy-five words.ReplyDelete