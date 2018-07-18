Grab My Heart #17

TITLE: KING BLUEBEARD
GENRE: YA Fantasy
A young seamstress works for pennies in an impoverished town bordering the Forgotten Forest. When the infamous Monk within the forest, discovers her magic, he strikes a deal with her to train with him. Arwei studies with two other students and realizes the Mage isn't who he appears to be.
Arwei narrowed her eyes and widened them, trying to discern why there were so many various colored auras in the marketplace that afternoon. The light was blinding from the yellow orb in the sky and the scent of burning bread wafted through the air.
What was it that her stepmother had wanted her to pick up so desperately for that evening? Surely not Papa’s medicine. Arwei winced as she remembered how her stepmother had forgotten that her Father had run out of his herbs for his ailments. The doctors were not sure what Kinton had but they said he was not faring well and absolutely needed it. She remembered the stern voice of the doctor who peered down at them with raven eyes. “If he does not get his medicine he will die within the month.”
Arwei peered down the street, her thoughts elsewhere. The market of Shaolin was bustling that afternoon. Red-faced delivery boys raced through the throngs of people, their packages held high above their little heads.
Strange accents wrapped around her ears, slipping past her in silken robes the color of emerald. The neighboring town's inhabitants were there. Great. There would be plenty of street fights later.
"Scuse me Madam!"
She peered to her left where a toothy old man winked at her. "What do you say you help an old man with a trick?" In his hands were dusty painted cards with symbols of the moon, sun, and dove.
"Not another mage's trick," Arwei waved her hand in the air between them, frowning.
