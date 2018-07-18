Grab My Heart #27

TITLE: THE SORCERER'S WARNING
GENRE: MG Fantasy
After his mother’s death, 12-year-old Prince Agmund thinks life can't get any worse. He's wrong. When a sorcerer makes a blood-magic pact with a dead tyrant, Agmund endures racial slurs, his human father’s rejection, and his kingdom’s hatred. And if he helps others like him fight an enemy they can’t see? He could lose his life.
Prince Agmund waited while the fire’s warmth cloaked him in sweat, and an idea simmered inside his head: he hated his father. He took a shaky breath. “What do you mean I can’t see her?”
King Ulrich sat slumped against his throne, watching the glow fade from the only windows in the room. “We don’t know much about the ellyll. There are no guarantees her…illness…is not contagious.”
“Your healer hasn’t gotten sick.”
“He’s human, and I’m sure he is taking every precaution, as should you. You’re twelve, not a baby anymore. Think about what’s at stake.”
“It’s only a matter of time!”
King Ulrich closed his eyes and pinched the bridge of his nose. A low crackle in the fireplace broke the silence, but the king never moved. He sat that way for a long time before opening his eyes again.
“No.”
“Father, didn’t you hear me?” Agmund’s voice was a muffled squeak.
“There’s no need for you to visit. All she does is sleep.”
The king kept talking, but so much heat flooded Agmund’s body, he thought his head would explode. He bit his lip. That healer might do something for her, but he'd have to figure out why she was sick in the first place. Her people drew power from nature itself. They lived for centuries unless they died in battle or were grieving. She hadn’t been sad, had she? Agmund wiped his slick palms on his tunic, hoping it stained the fabric.
