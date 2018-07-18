Grab My Heart #31

TITLE: CANDLE IN THE WIND
GENRE: YA thriller, diverse
For most of her life, seventeen-year-old Espie Hernandez’s life has revolved around El Padre and the cult-like compound he rules. She prides herself on being loyal, and truly believes, as El Padre preaches, that those outside the compound, The Others, want to destroy them. But then she sees things that make her question El Padre. Soon she finds herself in the unthinkable situation of being banished from the compound forever unless she can bring proof of the weapons The Others are stockpiling to use against them. When she finds The Others she also finds that nothing is quite how it had been portrayed. Who is it that wants to use the weapons? The Others, or El Padre? Espie has to decide who to trust, her leader, or Phoenix, the Other boy who offers her kindness. Time is running out. As everything she’s been taught is torn apart, she still needs to find the strength to look inside for what really matters.
Why did I come again?
The old building creeped me out, but I had no idea that what was about to happen there would change my life, my whole world, forever. Weather-beaten, the wood sagged as if resigned to its fate. Shadows flirted through cracks in the boarded up windows. The house slumped in defeat. I shivered, pulling my hoodie closer but warmth eluded me. The desert nights were brutal even within El Compuesto, the compound where we were confined. My sister Xochil had snuck out earlier, which only increased the anxiety growing inside me.
No longer did it feel right to sneak out after curfew. Doubts resurfaced. Doubts I didn’t want to address. I only wanted to save my sister from doing something stupid.
Why did the leaders insist we had to share a vidcom?
