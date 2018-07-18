Grab My Heart #35

TITLE: How to Save a Friend
GENRE: MG Contemporary
Sixth grade was supposed to give Felicity bravery. It gives her a mess. The new president of the Northern States wants to deport the ‘Southies’, immigrants from the Southern States.
Then Felicity gets in the middle of it. She makes friends with a wisecracking Southie named Madrid. Staying friends requires bravery—or foolhardiness, with the imminent deportation.
But she can’t just walk away.
HOW TO SAVE A FRIEND is middle-grade contemporary fiction with a twist. It is 40,000 words.
Some people say it began when the election did—when every person in the country heard and saw who was going for the top. Others say it started when the final candidates were picked, and the promises started to happen.
For me, it started when I came to breakfast one morning, following the smell of scrambled eggs. My parents were smiling, and I knew what had happened. I knew before I looked at the newspaper dangling from Dad’s grip. I knew before I read the blaring headline.
COREY BARDATOKEN WINS IN LANDSLIDE!
In presidential election, the country chooses The Honest Way.
It was my first real election, since I was seven during the last one. I was eleven then, my twelfth birthday drawing nearer as fifth grade drew to a close. But though I watched the men debate on television, I had no clue what was really going on. I barely knew who the candidates were, much less their campaigns.
My parents had voted for him. They thought he was the best option, and fooled themselves into thinking that meant good.
At my school, if the election came up at all, everyone would just say what their parents had said. Almost all the kids said their parents were voting for the Bard.
The Bard was his nickname.
