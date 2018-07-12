Pages
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Pitch Contest: Grab My Heart!
I promised some in-house critiques, so here's the first! I've sweetened it a bit, though, because THERE WILL BE SOME WINNERS.
Welcome to the GRAB MY HEART pitch contest, in which you will attempt to grab my heart with your pitch and the first page of your ready-to-query manuscript.
Here's how it'll work:
1. Submit a pitch and the first 250 words of your story in ANY GENRE except erotica or erotic romance. (Pictures books not included; I'm sorry.)
2. I will take 40 entries, chosen by our lovable bot.
3. The 40 entries will post on the blog for public critique.
4. From these 40, I will choose MY THREE FAVORITES. Each of my favorites will receive a critique of their first 5 pages. (Why 5? Because often that's how many pages agents request that you include in your query letter.)
So start fine-tuning your pitches--submissions will open THIS MONDAY, JULY 16!
(Ask your questions below!)
If we were in your Secret Agent contest, are we not allowed in this one?ReplyDelete
Are WIPs acceptable for this pitch?ReplyDelete
Where do we submit the 250?ReplyDelete