Talkin' Heads #3

TITLE: The Blue Jay
GENRE: MG Fantasy
Liz and her brother Kyle have been pulled into her imaginary world. In this scene they're talking to a mysterious stranger who is explaining how they got there.
“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Kyle said, “parallel worlds, as in plural?”
The old man chuckled. “Yes, Kyle. Your sister wasn’t the first person to have her stories come to life, and I dare say she won’t be the last. There are many worlds existing side by side. They, and the people in them, are as real as you are, but they were born from fairy tales.”
I sat back, my mind reeling. Other worlds? For the second time in the last couple of days everything I knew came crashing down. First, my imaginary world had risen into existence around me, cutting me off from everything familiar, and melding my brain with a character I had made up. Now, apparently, that was somehow normal.
“You mean—” my voice squeaked out of existence. I cleared my throat. “You mean other people have...done this? Who?”
The old man looked thoughtful. “That is not for me to say,” he said finally, “I think I must respect their privacy in this instance.”
He saw the look of devastation on my face and smiled. “But I will say this. Some of them are famous, while other are largely unknown, and some even younger than you. Some entertain the world with their stories, and for others the stories have never left their own private thoughts. There are a few who have entered and explored their worlds, as you have, but most live out their whole lives, never knowing that an entire universe owes them its existence.”
I love the first line in this, though I'd like to see some movement with Kyle like he puts up his hands to hold back the truth. When I started reading, I thought we were going to hear more from Kyle, but then we switch to "I" and I'm not sure who that is. Kyle's sister the old man mentioned, maybe? The old man's voice is formal and I think that's your intention as some type of mentor, so that's good. I had to reread squeaking out of existence to get its meaning. And, if I was your MC I'd be pretty annoyed with the old man's roundabout explanations! Thanks for nothing, old man! :)ReplyDelete