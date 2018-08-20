Talkin' Heads #9

TITLE: Curse Of Climate Change
GENRE: MG Contemporary Fantasy
(no lead-in provided)
Natalia continued kicking stones, feeling the warmth of the sun on her back. Miguel joined her kicking small stones. They both love playing soccer at school.
“You are quiet today,” Miguel said.
“I’m thinking about helping my mother today and doing homework,” she said. “And Diaro de Chiapas rejected my short story.”
“But last time the newspaper published your story about the coffee plantations in Chiapas,” Miguel said. “Just keep writing new stories.”
“I want to write a story about a special woman, but which one?”
“Maybe you can write about La Llorona,” Miguel suggested.
Natalia loved meeting ghosts, except one. She didn’t want to meet La Llorona. No way. That would bring nightmares and make Natalia crawl under bed.
“Hmm,” Natalia said. “It’s scary to write about her. I want to write about someone brown and chubby like me. But, I’ll send my story about seeing ghosts to the newspaper.”
“Good luck. It’s amazing that you’ve seen ghosts. I didn’t see any. Do you still see them?”
“All. The. Time,” she replied. “But …”
“But what?” he asked.
“The ghosts talk to me but I don’t hear their voices. Their lips move and their mouths open, but no sound.”
“Do they hear you?”
“I think that they do,” Natalia replied. “When I talk to them, they talk back. Last time when my grandmother came, I put a paper and a pen on the table and asked her to write what she said. She tried and tried to pick up the pen, but could not.
“Ghosts are like clouds,” he said.
“My parents believe that I see ghosts. Papa said that it’s part of our Mexican culture.”
This sounds like a fun premise. I love ghost stories in MG and there are not enough books out there that incorporate Mexican culture. I do think the dialogue here needs some work. There's a lot of repetition. In the beginning you already say Natalia is kicking stones, so in the next sentence you could just say that Miguel joined her. Then you have "today" two sentences in a row and "story" multiple times. There are also a few places where the wording is a little awkward, like where you say she loved meeting ghosts, except one. That makes it sound like she's met that ghost and didn't like the experience, but in the next sentence you say she hasn't met her. I think if you could reword those places, it would make it read smoother.ReplyDelete