Friday Fricassee

Hello, my friends!
By now, most of you have probably read somewhere on social media about my dramatic faceplant into a banister, resulting in 8 stitches to my lower lip and 3 loose teeth, one of them cracked.
Okay, it was more than cracked. It was shoved into my hard palette, and the ER doctor had to push it back into place. Seriously messed-up teeth going on over here.
My lip is healing and, after a week and a half, I can actually smile again. But chewing food isn't anywhere in my near future, so right now everything is a smoothie.
(Like, I just pureed bacon into my tomato bisque soup. Because WHAT BETTER WAY TO ADD PROTEIN?)
All I can say is THANK GOODNESS I CAN STILL WRITE! Other than occasional bouts of grumpy-hunger (because liquid diet) and tooth woe (but I'm finally off the Ibuprofen, so yay!), I've been able to move forward with both my copyedits (done!) and my WIP (almost done!).
Here's the exciting news I announced in THIS MONTH'S NEWSLETTER (go to JillianBoehme.com to subscribe!):
1. The official new title of my novel is STORMRISE!
2. The official release date is September 10, 2019. My dad's 86th birthday!
3. THERE WILL BE ARCs FOR GIVING AWAY. Stay tuned!
Also, I'm happy to announce that WE WILL BE HAVING A SECRET AGENT CONTEST IN JANUARY!
I know it's been a while! I'm nailing down the details with the agent and I will post submission guidelines as soon as I have them.
All good stuff, despite my bit of a mishap. (Tell you what, though. The support of family and friends is SUCH A HUGE THING. I don't think I'd be where I'm at without it.)
Keep your eye on this (largely quiet but ready to wake up again) blog for details on the Secret Agent Contest as well as upcoming in-house critique sessions. I'm still here for you! (Especially now that the copyedits are done.)
Have a fabulous weekend!
Holy Moley...get well!!!ReplyDelete
Thanks -- slowly but surely healing!Delete
Crikey! Glad to hear you're recovering well!ReplyDelete
Thank you! :)Delete
Condolences, my friend. Hope you have a beautiful recovery.ReplyDelete
Thank you, Mark! So far, so good.Delete
Ahhhhh, into the palette, Holy Evil Banister! ---but congrats on the writing, the title, and the release date!ReplyDelete
LOL Yes, it was pretty much that dramatic. And thank you! :)Delete