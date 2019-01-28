And we've got some winners!

First of all, HUGE APPLAUSE for every person who entered this contest. It takes courage to throw your work in front of a group of peers. Bravo!
And now, without further ado, here are Amy's winners:
RUNNERS UP:
#6 - THE STONE WITCH'S GRANDDAUGHTER
#8 - AT 7TH AND BROADWAY
#9 - FLIGHT CLUB
#20 - THE QUESTING WITCH
#38 - BLOOD NUMBERS
THE PRIZE: Ms. Stapp would like to see your query and the first five chapters of your manuscript.
TOP PICKS:
#26 - THE PHAROAH'S DAUGHTER
#31- CONVENTIONAL MAGIC
#44 - AGAINST ALL ODDS
THE PRIZE: Ms. Stapp would like to see your full manuscript.
IMPORTANT: Please email me at facelesswords@gmail.com for specific submission instructions.
Congratulations, all!
