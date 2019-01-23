January Secret Agent #28

TITLE: THE SUN AND THE VOID
GENRE: YA Fantasy
There was no way the babe could be alive.
Not in the biting cold of the páramo mountains where demons crawled out of burrows and prowled from stunted trees to barbed shrubs. Where in the height of night the breath came out smoky white, and icicles crusted the spikes of cacti. Here, an abandoned babe was nothing more than an easy meal.
So Reyna hurried. Her transplant heart thrummed as she hiked the tundra in the presence of shadows. Spiked cacti tugged her clothes and dead twigs snapped under her weight. A lone breeze sang past the sparse trees, then chilled her right through the openings of her clothes.
It wasn’t so much that the darkness frightened her, but what it meant to be here. What rescuing the babe meant.
Cold perspiration hugged her palms underneath her leather gloves. Her hand found the hilt of her sword on its own, the feel of it becoming a reassurance. She couldn’t shake the feeling of being followed.
Perhaps the páramo had wards. The sorceress doña Wilgeva could have employed any kind of spell to alert her whenever someone with Reyna’s exact intentions crossed these paths. It was almost stupid of her to come on her own, thinking she had the power to change anything.
A shadow shifted from the corner of her eyes. The tall grass stopped breathing. Or maybe she did.
Reyna leapt away from the sounds of a pursuer, scrambling over stunted stumps and slippery, mossy rocks.
Perhaps a new opening line: 'In a place where icicles crusted the spikes of cacti in the height of night, an abandoned babe was nothing more than an easy meal.'ReplyDelete
Firstly, I love the title! This opening raises many questions and I'd love to read more, especially to see if she manages to rescue the baby.ReplyDelete
I wonder why it's stupid of her to come on her own, what dangers lurk and why are they dangerous? Would it help to be a crew instead of just one person, why/why not?