January Secret Agent #29

TITLE: Diplomatic Immunity
GENRE: Adult thriller
Diana Avery straightened out the speaker wires and turned on her wireless Bluetooth headset. By a switch of a button, this connected her to security on the second floor. Small jolts of tingling energy ran up and down her fingers when she fastened the wires to the podium. After a quick glimpse to her watch, she blew out a breath. Before Prime Minister Tattersall gave her speech to the Royal Canadian Legion, it had posed a mixture of excitement and nerves. And this presentation was a big one for all of Canada to hear any moment now.
Voices murmured in English and French behind her as the crowd got settled in. When she finished with the sound check, she pivoted and remained rooted near the doorway.
Almost time for showtime!
An African-American woman entered the room and approached Diana. She dressed in a Donna Karan black and scarlet pantsuit with matching pumps. "Ms. Avery, may I have a word with you?"
"Who are you?" Diana asked low and faint.
"Nicole Pembroke. I'm Prime Minister Tattersall's advisor. We spoke on the phone a month ago."
She nodded and raised her chin with her shoulders back. "I remember, Ms. Pembroke. What can I do for you? We're all set for the speech."
"Prime Minister Tattersall wanted me to give you a message. She'll meet with you soon."
"When?"
Nicole handed her a sealed envelope. "Tonight. Near the VIP Salon. See you in an hour." She exited the foyer.
No comments:
Post a Comment