January Secret Agent #31

TITLE: Conventional Magic
GENRE: YA Magical Realism
I promised Aunt Jodie I wouldn’t hex anyone this Con.
But it was very tempting. Especially when one second a red shirt Trekkie, can be hitting on you in Klingon and the next minute he’s trailing after a pink Power Ranger, leaving you with a towering mass of boxes in your arms and a closing door.
Even though the Con hadn’t officially started, it warmed my heart when vendors arrived in cosplay. It lent a certain energy to set up day. Half of me wished I was outfitted in my working cosplay but wings make it extremely hard to unload all the boxes and set up the pergola all by myself.
However, my heart cooled a little when people forgot the art of common decency; like opening up doors for people whose arms are laden down with heavy objects. Those people were in danger of being hexed.
A slight breeze of AC hit my face. I twitched my nose and the slowly closing door flew open.
“Psh, who needs help,” I said to no one in particular, flashing my vendor badge to the Con security team.
They waved me through without a glance. I wasn’t a weapons vendor and therefore to them posed less of a threat. It’s amazing what a smile can do.
“What’s with the door?”
“Been doing that all day. Probably the wind.”
No, no my dear fellow, not wind. Witch. I’d forgive him for not understanding, just this once.
“Hey Gwen, hold on!”
My witchy senses tingled in a new alert.
