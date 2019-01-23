January Secret Agent #39

TITLE: The King's 100
GENRE: YA Science Fiction/Romance
After our parents died, I learned to handle my relationship with my sister the same way I handled a glass microscope slide - with as few fingerprints as possible and an irrational fear that one misstep would shatter everything. When I approached her office door, a voice spoke from speakers embedded inside my ears. “Princess Piper, it’s time for you to review your match details. Queen Evelyn sent me an alert to remind you at the this hour.”
“Thanks, Chip. I just need to talk to her about something first.”
A blue glow from the underside of my left wrist indicated that Chip was processing my words and communicating with my sister’s own Bio-System. “Dottie informs me that Queen Evelyn is currently busy.”
I sighed. “Chip, she’s always busy.”
Footsteps pounded behind me and I turned to see a patrol officer passing by.
“Princess Piper, your heart rate has accelerated and you’re not participating in aerobic activity. I suggest you return to your room to review your-”
“Chip, do me a favor and go silent for the next twenty minutes or so, ok?”
“Yes, Princess.”
I didn’t need Chip’s voice in addition to my own voice in my head, urging me to abort my mission. The metal door slid open as a service droid exited Evelyn’s office. I stepped through the threshold before it closed again. I tilted my chin down. “Your majesty.”
“What do you want, Piper?” asked my sister. Her office smelled like copper and mint.
