January Secret Agent #40

TITLE: THE HEALER OF HEARTS
GENRE: YA Fantasy
My magic burned within me. I pressed a hand tight against my chest to calm its nettling.
It was a perfect day for wishing a young witch-in-training farewell—and I intended to keep it that way.
I took in great gulps of air and blew out, imagining I was extinguishing a candle—a method taught to me by Madam Ben Ammar. The stubborn flame retaliated, scorching my throat and causing a dark cloud to hover above the crowd before us.
Papa’s hand on my shoulder helped tear my eyes from the sky. His eyes, warm but narrowed with concern, were the same shade of blue.
“Do you want to leave?” he asked in my ear.
I shook my head, my fingers curled tight against the edges of my book. The milkman raised a fiddle into the air, garnering whoops and hollers. As he started up a jumping, lilting reel, the crowd reformed in perfect synchronicity in two neat lines for dancing.
Distraction is often useful in tempering one’s magic, Master Saint-Pierre had often told me.
I pressed the spellbook into Papa’s grasp. “I’ll see you soon.”
His freckled brow lined, and his gaze darted from me to the dancers. “If—if you say so, dear.”
His worry over me cut like my magic did. But I was happy; defiantly so, utterly content; my painful, rowdy magic aside. And I was going to prove it.
