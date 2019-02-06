Pages
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Call For Submissions: FIRST KISS Critique Round
You know I had to do it--because VALENTINE'S DAY!
Does your novel have a first kiss scene? Would you like some feedback on it? This is the critique session for you!
The details:
*The submission window for this critique round is NOON to SIX EST on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12.
*This contest is a lottery; at the close of submissions, the bot will choose 20 entries to post on the blog.
*Your first kiss scene may be from a novel in any genre EXCEPT erotica or erotic romance.
*Please note: the rating for this blog is PG-13. If your scene doesn't fit this parameter, it will be disqualified. (Final word is mine.)
*The First Kiss scenes will post for critique on--when else?--THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14.
*Enter HERE.
*IMPORTANT: Please format your entry as follows:
A brief lead-in to help set the scene and give it context. (40 words max)
Followed by your maximum-250-word first kiss scene.
If you fail to include a lead-in and your entry is chosen, you'll still get to be part of the line-up; but please know that it is more difficult for people to effectively critique a scene out of context. PLEASE INCLUDE THE LEAD-IN!
Questions? Ask below!
No comments:
