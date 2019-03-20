Fun Little Twitter Contest

I came across this ancient book trailer (well, okay, maybe not ANCIENT; it just feels that way) from when I first released AGENT: DEMYSTIFIED...so of course I had to turn it into a contest.
Head over to Twitter and watch the trailer. As soon as you spot my cameo appearance, tweet me using hashtag #authoresstrailer. I'll choose one name from among the tweets to win a 5-page critique.
Here's the tweet:
BLAST FROM THE PAST! Look for my CAMEO APPEARANCE in this book trailer from 2009! https://t.co/chwXtTMveq via @YouTube Tweet me when you find me! I'll choose one random winner from among the tweets to win a 5-PAGE CRITIQUE. Use hashtag #authoresstrailer— Jillian Boehme/Authoress (@JillianBoehme) March 20, 2019
And by the way -- AGENT: DEMYSTIFIED is available for FREE on my web site! Go HERE and scroll down.
I'll choose and announce the winner on Friday!
No comments:
Post a Comment