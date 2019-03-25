Secret Agent Contest Early Info

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (please read carefully):
*To enter, please use THE SUBMISSION FORM HERE.
*THIS WILL BE A LOTTERY: The submission window will be open from NOON to 6:00 PM EDT, after which the bot will randomly select 50 entries.
* PLEASE NOTE: You are responsible for figuring out your own time zone. "Time Zone differences" are NOT a reason for not getting your entry in.
* Submissions received before the contest opens will be rejected.
* Submissions are for COMPLETED MANUSCRIPTS ONLY. If you wouldn't want an agent to read the entire thing, DON'T SEND IT. If an "entire thing" doesn't exist, you shouldn't even be reading these rules.
* You may submit A DIFFERENT MANUSCRIPT if you've participated in any previous Secret Agent contests in the past year.
* Only ONE ENTRY per person per contest. If you send more than one, your subsequent entry(ies) will be rejected.
* Submissions are for THE FIRST 250 WORDS of your manuscript. Please do not stop in the middle of a
GO HERE to submit via our web form.
As always, there is no fee to enter the Secret Agent contest.
This month's contest will include the following genres:
- Middle Grade -- especially adventure stories and historical fiction
- YA contemporary romance
- YA magical realism
- Women's Fiction
- Thriller/Suspense
- Literary Fiction
- General Fiction
Ask your questions below!
Unfortunately, I can't get the submission form to post - it's just a blank page. The same situation as the previous agent contest. Probably a tech problem on my end, but am wondering if anyone else is experiencing this?ReplyDelete
Hmmm, that's odd, Shari, and yes, probably on your end. :( Have you tried a) a different browser, and b) an incognito window to open it?Delete
Thank you for suggestions, I'll try them.Delete
I THINK mine is YA contemporary romance. It has an invisible girl, so you'd think SF, but even an agent who read the whole book said it's not SF. That aspect of it, though it comes into play right away (the inciting incident) is actually miner. There's also mystery involved, but it is most definitely romance. I'm not quite sure what to call it. I want to enter, but I don't want to be "cheating" if my genre doesn't quite fit. Advice?ReplyDelete
Hi, if we miss this deadline, will there be another agent contest?ReplyDelete