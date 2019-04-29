Coming Up: In-House Critique!

Ages ago, I hosted a 50-word round, where entrants had the opportunity to see if their first 50 words could draw readers in.
I've decided to double that to make the focus more about VOICE than about HOOK (though, a good voice is undeniably a good hook).
So here's what's up:
1. This WEDNESDAY, submissions will open at noon EDT and will close at 7 pm EDT.
2. Submit the FIRST 100 WORDS of your manuscript HERE.
3. PLEASE NOTE: This can be from a WIP, but BE SURE THE WORDS ARE POLISHED!
4. I will accept up to 25 entries. No lottery.
5. This critique round is open to ALL genres and categories EXCEPT erotica/erotic romance.
6. Entries will post on Thursday (May 2) for public critique.
Remember: This is about VOICE, the ever-elusive thing that's hard to teach but easy to spot (because it really does draw us in). If you'd like some honest feedback on your work, this critique round is for you!
If your entry is accepted, please be sure to critique 3 other entries, as your way of giving back.
Any questions? Ask them below!
No comments:
Post a Comment