Tuesday, April 30, 2019

GIVEAWAY: Win a signed ARC of STORMRISE!




I've stared at them long enough, and now I'm ready to give one away.

Enter below to win a signed ARC of STORMRISE! (And I hate to say this, but no international entries, please. Shipping is, sadly, cost prohibitive.)

The winner will be announced on May 6 -- the day before I leave for London!



6 comments:

  1. H.R. Sinclair, SouthpawApril 30, 2019 at 11:59 AM

    Fun! Yay!

  2. BetsyApril 30, 2019 at 2:24 PM

    Whoa! You're going to London? Is this your celebration trip?

    1. AuthoressApril 30, 2019 at 3:10 PM

      It's actually a belated celebration of our 30th wedding anniversary (last August), but we will definitely be celebrating in general! :)

  3. Victoria DixonApril 30, 2019 at 3:33 PM

    Woot! Looking forward to this book. :) And have fun in London. Don't know if you've been before, but if you haven't, I recommend a double decker bus tour to help orient yourself first thing.

    1. AuthoressApril 30, 2019 at 3:40 PM

      Thank you, Victoria! This is our first time--it's a long-time dream that we are finally realizing. Thanks for the recommendation--I love those double deckers! :)

