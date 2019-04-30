GIVEAWAY: Win a signed ARC of STORMRISE!

I've stared at them long enough, and now I'm ready to give one away.
Enter below to win a signed ARC of STORMRISE! (And I hate to say this, but no international entries, please. Shipping is, sadly, cost prohibitive.)
The winner will be announced on May 6 -- the day before I leave for London!
a Rafflecopter giveaway
(CLICK HERE to subscribe to my newsletter--easy-peasy!)
Fun! Yay!ReplyDelete
:))))Delete
Whoa! You're going to London? Is this your celebration trip?ReplyDelete
It's actually a belated celebration of our 30th wedding anniversary (last August), but we will definitely be celebrating in general! :)Delete
Woot! Looking forward to this book. :) And have fun in London. Don't know if you've been before, but if you haven't, I recommend a double decker bus tour to help orient yourself first thing.ReplyDelete
Thank you, Victoria! This is our first time--it's a long-time dream that we are finally realizing. Thanks for the recommendation--I love those double deckers! :)Delete