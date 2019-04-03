Secret Agent #27

TITLE: THE RUNAWAYS: A Billie Rose Tackett Horse Adventure
GENRE: MG Fantasy Horse Adventure
I shouldn’t pick that funny looking pony, the one with the scruffy red coat and ears cocked sideways. But I know I will.
She turns her head and stares right at me like she knows I’ll choose her.
I suspect at one time her creamy mane and tail flowed long and straight, but now it’s dirty and tangled. Big patches of shaggy winter coat hang from her flanks. Her forelock drapes over one eye in a matted strand. I’d love to spend hours brushing her, cleaning her up, just being with her and smelling her horsiness.
“Okay kids come on in,” yells the ticket taker. “Mount your favorite pony.”
I race right to her. She stands much taller than the other ponies. I stroke along the front of her face. Her head hangs low, eyelids half closed.
I push aside the hank of hair so she can see better, then pull up the extra-large saddle blanket. It covers her bony rump all the way to her tail. Oh, poor pony. I feel her ribs and my heart cries.
“Rita Rose,” I yell to my big sister waiting for me outside the fence. “This pony’s too skinny. And look at the poop all over her little belly. I can’t ride her. She’s sick.”
The pony turns her head. Her dark eyes are now wide-open looking right into mine. Weird tingles stretch up through my scalp and down my back. I feel a little wobbly.
You had me at Fantasy Horse Adventure. Love all horse stories! You do a good job of making me like your MC and I think readers will be sympathetic towards the poor pony so will want to know what happens. Nice that she feels tingles, making me wonder about the magic to come. This has a nice lower MG voice. Good job!ReplyDelete