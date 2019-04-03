Secret Agent #29

TITLE: Minus The Renaissance Guy
GENRE: MG Magical Realism
I’ve finished my homework and crossed the last assignment off my list when I get a new text. It’s in a font I’ve never seen before, one that looks almost like calligraphy.
Come hither now, and hear an epic tale.
A golden boy, at nothing could he fail.
The setting? A sleepy town called Stratfordale.
Not England, 'cause this ain't The Holy Grail.
Nor out at sea; there is no Moby whale.
This stanza's done; my rhyme is getting stale.
Our hero is a boy with many skills.
His thirst for knowledge never gets its fill.
The villains go to Avon School. My hunch?
Before this first act ends you'll hear a crunch.
I'll guide you as emotions run amok
Perhaps I'll intervene as well -- I'm Puck!
“What in the heck…”
Before I can examine the poem more closely, my phone blows up. Text notifications buzz one after the other, telling me to check out www.countdowntovictory.com. My skin tightens as I type in the web address. When the page loads, my eyes are assaulted by a screen filled with nastiness. The background is emblazoned:
Avon Middle School -- Champions Forever
There’s a countdown clock running. Some quick math confirms that it will hit zero at the start of the awards ceremony for the annual Renaissance Festival. Above the clock it says:
Countdown to our next victory
Why bother trying? You know we’ll win again.
This is a very interesting opening and it starts with a bang. Great job. I would only suggest that you try to weave something in about the main character. At this point, we know nothing about him/her. It is hard to care as much without a few details to ground us in the story and help us invest in the mc. Thanks for sharing!ReplyDelete