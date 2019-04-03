Secret Agent #35

TITLE: The Hidden World
GENRE: MG Fantasy
Kevin slammed the door as he left the house. Spring break was going to be awful. The barn cat followed him as he walked down the trail to the large stream at the back of their property.
“What the heck?” he said as he looked at the water. A girl was sitting on a rock reading a book. A rock you couldn’t get to without getting wet, and she was dry. Her blond hair hung around her face and her clothes were shimmery with streaks of green that seemed to move.
“Hey! Are you stuck?” he asked. The girl looked behind her as if he couldn’t possibly be speaking to her. “You, on the rock!”
“Are you talking to me?” she asked.
“Who else would I be talking to?”
“You can see me?”
She must have escaped from the loony bin. “Uh, yeah. How’d you get on that rock without getting wet?”
“You can hear me?”
Geez, she’s really crazy. “Okay, where are you from? Um, where are your parents?” The girl lowered her face but not before Kevin saw her frown. Maybe her parents are dead and she’s gone snappy. “I’ll go get a board so you can walk to the bank. Don’t go anywhere.” That was a stupid thing to say, he thought as he turned away.
“I don’t understand,” she said.
Kevin spun back toward the stream, thinking her voice sounded much closer. The girl, completely dry, was standing on the bank. “How did…” he trailed off.
You have a nice middle grade voice. I'm curious about the girl and whether she is a mermaid or something else, so this draws me in. You might want to add a little about Kevin to make the reader care more about him. Perhaps a little interaction with family before he storms out? Nice job!ReplyDelete
I really like this. You set up the mystery well, and the MG voice is strong. It is quite intriguing.ReplyDelete
Best of luck, and happy writing!