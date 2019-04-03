Secret Agent #38

TITLE: 12 DATES
GENRE: Adult Women's Fiction
Dreama pulled her sweater up letting the vent chill her skin. Nowhere near enough relief. Images flashed of whipping off her top to reveal her bra, laughing at shocked and admiring looks. She wondered if that actually ever happened, or heatstroke was projecting a cooling fantasy.
People packed the Metro. She was lucky to have a seat, stretching her throbbing feet. It had already been a long day. One of many chaotic days over the next month.
Back on the street, pushing through crowds, she cursed the heatwave they’d been sweating through all week. She should be home, opening a book or logging online, but she promised Melinda yesterday at Thanksgiving to come watch the parade. She had regrets, but listening to her cousin's complaints later would be worse. Her work shirt was crammed in her bag, so she ducked in a restroom to change.
The sweater came from Melinda who’d sworn temperatures would drop. "Please! I want to see you wear it. Besides, you’ll look more festive," Melinda had drawled. "And less book nerdy. We know that's not really your style."
She’d punctuated with a sarcastic smile, which Dreama reflected in the mirror. Nerdy’s definitely more my style than cheesy Christmas sweater.
She shoved it in the bag, smoothed her Books-R-Us polo, and left the restroom cooler, though summer-like temperatures baked her pale skin. She took comfort knowing everyone was hot, though the heat was affecting D.C.'s odor and collective mood.
"Oh, no! So sorry!"
The apology resounded before warm liquid seeped onto her skin.
One of many chaotic days over the next month. That sentence jumped out at me. Dreama knows the future. Just now I realize it's because of the holiday season, which perhaps you could let us know sooner. I like the thoughts of ripping off her sweater, but, I wish I'd have known the season sooner and where she was headed. The irony of someone drinking coffee in the heat wave and spilling it on her. I first thought she was in NYC. I'M a little lostReplyDelete