Secret Agent #43

TITLE: THE GLASS
GENRE: MG Contemporary with a touch of historical fiction
245, 246, 247…248.
Did counting sheep really work for anyone?
Kenna Giles threw her pillow to the side and climbed out of bed as the clock on the dresser continued to tick away an eternity of seconds. Outside the window, the world was etched in predawn light—the time when it was neither dark nor light, and the eyes played tricks with the mind.
A mist hovered over the lake and against the forest, veiling its secrets. Kenna rested her fingers on the cold window pane and squinted through the glass. Hidden in the shadows of the woods stood a coyote. Kenna blinked, not trusting what she saw, but when she looked again, it was still there. Its dark figure emerged from the trees and moved across the clearing to the edge of the lake. The still water reminded her of a mirror and she watched the coyote stare at its reflection. The coyote tilted its head, and its low yips grew louder, braiding into a chorus that matched the eerie darkness. The hair on Kenna’s arms prickled and rose as a chill ran down her spine. The landscape outside her grandmother’s house was haunted with secrets. Ones Kenna wasn’t sure she wanted to learn.
She shifted, and the floorboard sighed beneath her feet. Shaking off the shiver, she stepped away and slid back into bed being careful not to wake Addie Harper who slept cuddled up on the love seat on the other side of the room.
ReplyDelete
You have a mist veiling the lake and forest, yet Kenna can see, at a distance no less, a 'hidden' coyote, and that the lake looks like a mirror. She can also see that the coyote can see it's reflection in the lake. And then the coyote, which hasn't yet made a sound, suddenly yips louder. It can't yip louder if it hasn't yet yipped. And how do the coyote's yips match the darkness? In what way? What does that mean? You might, perhaps, rewrite that section to make more sense. It does create a nice, eerie mood. You might also let us know from the start that Addie is there. More attention to details could make this stronger.