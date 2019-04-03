Secret Agent #44

TITLE: Fair Investigations!
GENRE: MG Historical Fiction
Henry adjusted his round wire-rimmed glasses and studied the mural of constellations on the domed ceiling above. Unaware of passengers below, bustling their way through Grand Central Depot, he was transfixed. And feeling very small. Smaller than small. An insignificant dot in the Milky Way of life.
A voice shook him from his pondering.
“Henry! Can you believe this masterpiece?" said Henry’s big sister, gazing up beside him.
“It's reversed,” he said in a monotone voice.
“Reversed?” Alice raised her hands in question, then let them snap to her side. “What do you mean, Henry?”
“Not from our perspective. From His.” Henry pointed skyward, a smirk growing on his lips. “Human error.”
“Oh, Henry. Don't spoil things again. Can't we enjoy a thing without finding fault with it? It's magnificent!” His sister gazed up with a look of awe, lips parted, her sea-blue eyes wide.
The chime sounded on the four-faced clock on the main floor below. It was 5:30pm. In one hour, their journey would begin. Alice deemed it the very best thing. But to Henry, it was absolutely the worst.
He hated change. All those destinations on the schedule board made him nervous. Why leave the comfort of home and routine to face new foes?
It wasn't his idea to go to Chicago. It was their uncle’s idea.
Pulling a small brown leather book from his pocket, Henry penned his angst in his journal. Change equals disaster.
I liked that you started with the story, and I got the sense that the mural, and the fact that it's reversed, will be important later.ReplyDelete
The sister came off as an older, teenaged, sister. I don't know if she is or not. Henry sounded MG. Perhaps a 12 year old.
While I'm thinking Grand Central Depot might be Grand Central Station, placing them in New York, I don't know if that's correct or not. And I have no idea 'when' this is taking place. Perhaps give us some clues so we have a better sense of time and place. I'd give it a few more pages to see if a problem became more evident.
You've given a great sense of Henry's personality with your descriptive details and his replies. You may want to be careful of using his name so often. In most real life dialogue, people do not use each others names. For instance, when his sister says "What do you mean?" No need to add Henry. The reader will know and it will sound more natural. Nice start and I'd read on to find out more about their trip. Good job!ReplyDelete