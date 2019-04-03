Secret Agent #45

TITLE: Summer of Soup
GENRE: MG Contemporary
My neighbors outside are trudging back and forth across their lawns to finish their mowing before the rain comes. Dark clouds threaten another summer storm. Cars caught off guard by the newly installed speed bump slam on their brakes a few seconds too late. Normally, I would find this hilarious. Watching the driver’s head bob as their cars bottom out on the raised cement sending sparks flying is quite entertaining. Not today though. Today is not funny.
My little brother helps himself to my room wearing the same monster truck shirt he wore to bed. Well, it’s our room now. I am being forced to share a room with an annoying brother who smells like a puppy, leaves minefields of Legos everywhere and sticks out his tongue as if it’s an Olympic sport.
“Get out!” I beam a stuffed bear at him.
He catches it with a sneer. “I don’t have too! It’s my room too.”
I roll my eyes at him. “Ugh! Don’t remind me.”
He sticks his tongue out at me while upending a bucket holding a gazillion Legos onto his racecar bed. The bed that’s now across the room from my pretty pink princess bed, which I’ve clearly outgrown.
Half deflated birthday balloons float in midair beside me. A reminder from just a few weeks ago before my summer plans became avoiding stray Legos on the midnight trek to the bathroom.
Great opening! I know something is about to happen because she says "today is not funny." Good foreshadowing. You've also created great characters in a short period. I wonder if you want to add a line about why they are sharing a room earlier. Otherwise I think you do a great job here!ReplyDelete
Minefield of Legos, TRUTH.ReplyDelete
I enjoyed this. There was a sense of foreboding to the piece that pulled me in, as well as some tension in the lines, 'Not today, though. Today is not funny.'ReplyDelete
You may want to consider cutting the things little brother does (the part where she tells us he does them) because a few graphs later, you show him doing them. Keep the showing and delete the telling. You don't need both.
I don't yet know what the issue is, but I was okay with that. I got a sense that perhaps her parents had divorced, or one died, but somehow, their financial situation had changed for the worse. Seems they're in a smaller home now (the shared bedroom) and perhaps living im a trailer park (the speed bump.) And the neighbors are all pushing their lawn mowers instead of riding them. Whatever the issue is, you left some clues and a trail of breadcrumbs, enough that I'm eager to read more.
I'm curious what's different about today. I like your description of her brother. There are a few typos to edit. The 'clearly outgrown' isn't super clear to the reader unless we're just comparing it to her wanted to laugh at people hitting speed bumps. And the last line is confusing, but maybe a comma behind 'ago' would help, and explaining 'my summer plans of ___ became avoiding...'ReplyDelete
You did a great job showing her dislike of sharing a room, I would've hated to share a room with my younger brother too.