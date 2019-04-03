Secret Agent #46

TITLE: The Kryptonite Club
GENRE: YA Contemporary
In all my sixteen years, I never thought I’d end up in a shrink’s office. But therapy’s a thing now. Especially since all the shootings that go on. Yeah, like the one that happened at Sherman Falls High School last fall.
When Dr. Neumann greeted me at the door, I was surprised by her appearance. I guess I expected a female version of Dr. Phil, but this woman in her navy belted shift dress and black flats looked like one of the ladies at our local library. She was nice looking, a bit on the chunky side, like my friend, Claire. Her hair was whitish gray, worn chin-length, smooth and sleek. She had on these red-framed glasses that were kind of cool looking, though I’d never tell her that.
Her office smelled like winter. Fresh, crisp, clean. The proper soothing earth tones, too, along with Jade plants, Bamboo plants . . . all very Feng Shui, as Mom would say. The blue overstuffed sofa was in the proper corner, facing the door so no one feels trapped. The wall paintings were of nature scenes. Trees, sunsets, lakes. One of them showed a horse drinking water out of a creek and it reminded me of MissFit, who my parents sold the week before the shooting happened. It made me want to cry so I shifted my focus to the aquarium with the little fishes of many colors, swimming around, all free and happy.
Perhaps all the description goes on too long. I was hoping you'd get to the point before the excerpt ended. I was intetested and wanted to know of she was directly involved (her best friend was the shooter, or the one who got shot, or if she was injured) or if she was just there but not directly involved. You might also get a sense of how she's feeling on the page. Has the shooting devestated her? Is she afraid to go to school? Does she startle at loud noises now? Perhaps work some of the meat of the story onto the page. The decor of the shrink's office doesn't compel me to read more.ReplyDelete