Secret Agent #49

TITLE: Becca's War
GENRE: MG Historical fiction
Another train sped into Kensington Station, spewing black smoke and soot everywhere. Horses shrieked as the huge iron engine squealed to a stop. Papa said these trains could go as fast as thirty miles an hour. My head spun at the thought of going that fast. I brushed soot off my cloak and glanced around at the dozens of people hurrying to or from the train that had just stopped. They all seemed to be in as much of a hurry as the train. Where were they all going in such a hurry? For a moment, I was jealous that I wasn’t going someplace with them. Even if it meant going that fast on one of the trains nearby. Several people jostled me as they rushed past. I almost lost my balance, but felt a hand on my elbow to steady me.
“Sorry, Miss.” I looked up at a tall young man, a few years older than me, who grinned and doffed his hat.
I frowned at him, but stopped myself. I nodded and straightened my own hat, which he had knocked astray by his carelessness. At least he’d apologized, I thought as he joined the crowd rushing around the station. I pulled my cloak about me to ward off the cold winter wind that was picking up and turned back to see that Papa and Gramps were still in the same argument.
"There is going to be a war."
This opening signals the historical setting so well -- the references to horses, the speed of the trains, the POV character wearing a cloak. I'm guessing from the train speed that the war happened during the nineteenth century, and this really piqued my interest because I wondered which war and where (although Kensington I assume is in the UK?) and was excited that the setting promised to be *not* a wartime setting I was familiar with. That suggested a lot of interesting things to come with the historical setting.
The POV character seems relative passive in this scene. She observes the scene around her; notes, "Papa said"; is jostled; overhears but doesn't talk to her father and grandfather. That didn't bother me, but it did signal what sort of character she might be (if she doesn't change through the story) and that the story might be "quiet" in places.
I wonder if you could tighten the descriptions of the busyness at the station, as there is some word echo with "fast--fast," "hurry--hurry," and the POV character's ambivalence about trains felt it could be more pointed (i.e., maybe she might express her feelings more strongly?).
I would love to read more, am really curious about what crisis the main character will be thrown into, and wonder what role trains will play!
My first thought was that this is labelled as MG, but the man who bumps the MC is older than the MC and is calling her 'Miss,' which made me think she was a young woman, and he a young man. My thoughts went to them as being love interests as the story went on. Not usually MG material. I'd love to get a sense of how old she really is.
I also wondered why she was at the station. She doesn"t seem to be going anywhere, and seems to dislike, or be afraid of, trains. She's having nothing to do with her family members. Perhaps give us a hint as to why she's there.
The world building was nice, but a bit repetitive with everyone at the station hurrying about. Maybe add in a few other things. Clothes, smells, maybe the picture of the current monarch hanging on a wall, or a newspaper. Something that pins down the exact time a bit more.
And perhaps try to get something active on the page. This first page is basically a girl stood in a train station. While there's nothing inherently wrong with it, it could be stronger if it had some kind of hook on the page.
And perhaps reconsider the passive writing style. Instead of telling us what your MC does, just have her do it. Show the man bump her. Show her stumble and her hat fall askew. Show him help her regain her feet. Showing, vs. telling, almost always raises the level of the writing.