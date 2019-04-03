Secret Agent #50

TITLE: THE ANATOMY OF A TAUT-LINE HITCH
GENRE: MG Contemporary
1.
SQUARE KNOT
A common double knot. Most often
used to join the ends of two disconnected lines.
The Complete Book of Knots sits open in my lap, flapping in the steamy wind that gushes in through the car window. I wrap a length of rope around my fingers. Tight—until the tips turn white and start to go numb. Then I slump onto the back seat and let go.
I should know by now that numbness doesn’t solve anything.
Dad glances at me in the rearview mirror, his eyebrows thick and dark like two furry caterpillars. “How you doing back there, Petra?” he asks.
How does he think I’m doing? Three weeks ago he and Mom started their “trial separation”—whatever that means—and just when I thought Amber and I would finally get some alone time with him I find out my ex-best friend and her mother are crashing our vacation. Does he want me to act like we’re headed to Disney World?
“Just wanted to check on you,” he tries again. “You’re so quiet.”
“That’s ‘cause I’ve got nothing to say.” No one ever asked me if I cared if the O’Leary’s came.
Upfront, Amber takes a break from texting and turns around, eyeing me carefully. She knows why I’m not talking. Her hair is pulled up in a messy bun, and her perfectly pedicured feet are perched on the dashboard. She’s sitting where Mom usually sits. Or used to.
A nice start. We have a character in a situation, doing something. That something, tying knots, is not something that shows up a lot and could be used as an interesting plot device. We're also presented with a problem right away, which pulls me in as a reader.ReplyDelete
I didn't get a real sense of Petra's age. I was leaning toward early teens, 13-14, until she didn't know what a trial separation was. I felt someone that age would know. Seeing that it was MG, I assumed she was at the top of the age group, 12, and still thought she'd know what it meant. If she's younger, perhaps state it somewhere, or change her voice a bit so she comes off as younger. To me, the voice makes her seem more a teen than MG. But a nice start!
OH! I like the idea of the knots. I think starting with "I should know by now that numbness doesn't solve anything" and then going into knot 1. Would be a more intense opening.ReplyDelete
I think the character descriptions are done well and SHOW us a lot about the characters. Nice start!
I loved this. I kinda thought Petra was a boy's name. Its foreign for Peter? I guess a girl could tie knots. And if Amber is his best friend, why is she sitting in the front. I guess I'm confused with the characters. I would read on as I'm easily confused at times. I want to know more about these people.ReplyDelete