Monday, April 8, 2019
Secret Agent Unveiled: JESSICA SCHMEIDLER
A huge round of applause (plus extra hugs for having to deal with technical issues) for our Secret Agent Contest, Jessica Schmeidler of Golden Wheat Literary!
BIO:
Jessica is the founding literary agent of Golden Wheat Literary. She holds B.A.s in Political Science (Pre-law) and English (Literature), as well as a Paralegal Certificate, and enjoys marrying the two together as a full-time literary agent. Jessica lives in Kansas on her late 1800s homestead, where she still ghostwrites, edits, and reads all the books. Jessica is currently focused on learning how to be a publicist for her authors in addition to being an editorial literary agent.
WHAT SHE'S LOOKING FOR:
Jessica has eclectic tastes, so she’s open to considering most any project, but more specifically, she’s hoping for general mainstream adult fiction, children’s or adult literary fiction, suspense/thrillers, and inspirational/motivational nonfiction (especially anything with Keto, running, or modern Victory gardens).
Winners forthcoming!
Much applause for Jessica! This was a whole lot of work, so let me be first in line to say THANK YOU. Capturing the strengths and weaknesses with only 240 words to work with is a superpower!ReplyDelete
Reading your critiques taught me a great deal about the opening words of a novel in general, not just my own. Where's that applause GIF when you need it?
Thanks for your insight and all the time you've devoted to each one of us. I can't imagine how many hours it took to give this kind of feedback. My hat goes off to you. I've learned tons and this experience has changed my writing for the better.ReplyDelete