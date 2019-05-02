Miss Snark's First Victim
Pages
Authoress
Crits and Contests
FAQ
Success Stories
Jillian Boehme
Contact
Baker's Dozen Success Stories
General Success Stories
Published Authors
Secret Agent Success Stories
Peter Adam Salomon
Helene Dunbar
Beth Hautala
Monica B.W.
Leah Petersen
Danielle Jensen
Tracy Holczer
Leigh Talbert Moore
Alice Loweecey
Beth Hull
Home
Friday, May 3, 2019
2 More Days -- Enter to Win an ARC of STORMRISE!
1. Subscribe to my newsletter at
JILLIANBOEHME.COM
.
2. Enter below! (Receive an extra entry for tweeting!)
a Rafflecopter giveaway
Posted by
Authoress
at
10:31 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment