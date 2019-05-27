Drop the Needle: ANGER #1

TITLE: Kites in the Storm
GENRE: YA Fantasy
Context- Dev's brother has just been consumed by his gods. Dev hid in a corner while they did it, afraid, ignoring his brother's cries for help. Now he's angry and ashamed. The gods prey on fear, so his anger is the only thing keeping them away.
He kicked and screamed into the void, anger burning through his veins. He wanted to destroy something, hurt someone. But there was no one in the cell besides himself.
So be it.
Dev began banging his head against the door, punching its cold, hard metal with fists bunched up tight. Screaming in frustration, he kicked at the walls, again, and again, with as much force as he could, until he felt slick, sticky blood between his toes.
But the rage was dimming now. Its flame was leaving him, and without it was only darkness. He tried to grab hold of the anger, slamming his fists half-heartedly against the wall, but it slipped his grasp, and after a long, dreadful moment, it winked out.
Awareness flooded into his body, and with it, overwhelming fear.
No. Not this.
He had to fill the emptiness with something, something to stave away the darkness, to keep the fear at bay. For in the fear they waited, beckoning, and in the fear waited a truth that could not possibly be true. He couldn't let it be true. In the darkness waited madness.
But the anger was nowhere to be found. It had all leaked out of him, leaving him cold and clammy and shivering.
What else?
Dev became aware of a dull throbbing in his left foot, where his big toe was. He knelt down in the darkness, probing at the toe with eager fingers.
I think the writing is really good here. I easily picked up on the character's emotions, so nice job there. Just a couple of nit-picky things: I stumbled over this sentence and had to re-read several times: "For in the fear they waited, beckoning, and in the fear waited a truth that could not possibly be true." It makes sense, but something about it reads a little awkwardly.ReplyDelete
Also, could you just say the throbbing is in his big toe?
And finally: I'm curious about the descriptor "eager" in the last sentence. I'm not sure why he'd be eager to probe at his toes. Maybe this is revealed in the next part, but it just stuck out to me.
Overall, great job!
I agree with the other review. I think the writing is really good here, the anger of the mc coming through. The only thing I would change is to drop the line 'What else' and the last paragraph about his toe, unless it leads to something else that is important to the story. Nice job.ReplyDelete
Intriguing scenario, where anger and pain is preferable to the dangers of fear. I agree that the phrase "where is big toe was" is a little clunky. Otherwise it's solid writing, with nice imagery. Good luck!ReplyDelete