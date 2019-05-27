Drop the Needle: ANGER #5

TITLE: THE GROWING SEASON
GENRE: YA Thriller
This scene is just before the MC’s stepfather brings the family home from an outing. What they don’t know is that he intends to lock them away forever.
###
“Get in,” he says. “All of you. I’m taking you guys for a treat.”
And we do get inside the old pickup truck that’s been our transportation forever. The seats are torn in places, the front smells like stale beer. My mother doesn’t even seem to smell it—it’s not her thing, to register something like that or comment. Everything with her, eyes, ears, nose, are always focused somewhere else, so she can smell, hear, and see things we can’t. In her head, locked in the pages of the fantasy novels she keeps stuffed on the shelves in their bedroom.
The ice cream shop is on Main. Cleo and I watch as it gets closer, a small glass-fronted building with a candy-striped awning. Half a dozen kids are licking cones on the sidewalk outside. The truck picks up speed, then shoots past them in a spray of gravel that leaves some of them covering their faces or looking, stunned, at the cones they’d dropped on the sidewalk. We turn and watch, Cleo and I, and Cleo says, “I thought we were going to stop.”
“Do you deserve ice cream?” He says from the front. I don’t know how he can hear us, except that he’s death and, presumably, death hears everything. I don’t know how to answer—did we do anything that would mean punishment, even punishment by omission?
I think you convey quite a bit with this scene--the ominous tone of the book, the mother's "checked-out" personality, and just how evil the step-dad is. (Love the sentence about the dropped ice cream cones). I'm not really picking up anger though, unless it's just a subtle hint of the step-dad's overall personality. I also tripped up on this sentence: "Everything with her, eyes, ears, nose, are always focused somewhere else, so she can smell, hear, and see things we can't." Maybe you could re-word it so it flows a little more smoothly?
I do think the writing is good though. Best of luck with this!
I like the ominous tone, but I think the first paragraph could be worded a little differently. It's a bit awkward the way it's written now. Maybe shorten up the last two sentences in that paragraph to say 'All her senses are focused on only things she can see or feel.' Also, I'm not sure I feel anger in this passage except for the very last paragraph.
A chilling excerpt. I think I'd like more description of the moment they're getting into the car -- what the mother looks like, whether the kids are looking to her or to the stepdad, maybe a little of their anticipation or dread. Meanwhile, the image of the truck zooming past the other kids, ruining their ice cream, is very effective. Good luck!