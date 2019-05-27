Drop the Needle: ANGER #6

TITLE: Never Say Never
GENRE: YA YA Romance
When we got home, Mom was sitting on the living room couch, waiting for us.
“Never do that to me again,” she said to me, her voice flat.
I didn’t answer. I didn’t know if she would give me another reason to scare her that way, to keep me from wanting to come home. I stomped up the stairs and slammed the door.
The yelling started. First Dad, pissed off that Mom had exposed me to this in the first place. Then Mom, complaining about raising me all on her own while he traveled, and that I grew more and more distant and angry. Then Dad, who complained about a whole host of things, differences in parenting, Mom putting pressure on me to be however she wanted me to be. Mom said Dad was too lax with me. Dad said she wasn’t who he married. Mom said she missed when he was fun. Dad laughed bitterly at that.
All the while, I sat on my bed, my arms wrapped around my knees, fervently wishing I could disappear. After a while, the words started to blur together. Dad’s bellow and Mom’s shriek blended together into cacophonous noise. I clapped my hands over my ears.
Anger started in my center and spread like a black hole, a violent force that crushed everything it came into contact with until I was all gone. I twisted with the emotion, screaming into my pillow, kicking my mattress, sick to fucking death of every nasty word spoken in this house, of the feeling that I should have done something to fix them, of how damn little I could actually do about it. The impotence of it dissolved into tears, cutting hot trails down my cheeks.
I really enjoyed this piece--the writing is fluid, smooth and captures the family dynamics really well! My one recommendation would be more "show" and less "tell"--the middle paragraph setting out the back and forth of the parents arguing comes off a bit "laundry list-ish" to me, and I think it would be more effective to both shorten the paragraph and use dialog between Mom and Dad (maybe with a focus on the MC, to explain the source of her rage and to personalize it a bit more). With that said, I was definitely intrigued, and I think you did a great job showing how a bad family situation can give rise to the kind of visceral rage the MC shows at the end of the piece.ReplyDelete
I think this is good overall, gives a good sense of the family relationships, but I would reword the fourth paragraph which is too much like a list, going back and forth between mom and dad. Then I would swap the fourth and fifth paragraphs. I think they work better that way.ReplyDelete
This has the potential to be an impactful scene by showing the parents arguing interspersed with how the MC feels. Dig deeper emotionally here. As is, the reader feels too distant. Keep up the good work! I am curious as to what happened before this scene.ReplyDelete
Heartbreaking and poignant. I agree that some direct quotes from the parents' argument might pull the reader in more effectively. Also, the first sentence of the final paragraph is a little unwieldy. The image of a black hole is great, but maybe it could be split into two sentences. Good luck!ReplyDelete