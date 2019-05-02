Thursday, May 2, 2019

First 100 #17

TITLE: Hyperbole
GENRE: NA Science Fiction

Without a fresh clue, someone else is going to die.

My fourth cup of coffee is still warm in my mug. I’ve had one for every hour we are into Nox Diem, not that they’re doing me much good. I’m desperate to stay alert. Twenty long hours of suffocating darkness remain this cycle. The work around me has ceased. The other detectives left hours ago, winking out one at a time like extinguished candle flames, trading a frustrating lack of progress for the oblivion of sleep.

My desk is a mess of reports, binders, and photographs, which I comb through. Again.
  TaleladyMay 2, 2019 at 3:07 PM

    I think there is a fantastic hook here! I totally get the scifi detective vibe. But I think a few interjections of thought from the character could really make the voice "zing!" "God I love coffee--especially the kind they brew on Zanora..but twenty long hours of suffocating darkness, etc, etc."

  Holly BodgerMay 2, 2019 at 3:44 PM

    There's too much telling here. The only action is the combing through in the very end.

    Holly

  SusanMay 2, 2019 at 8:47 PM

    The opening hook is great. But the second paragraph could use some paring, and as Holly said, less telling. The first line about the coffee says enough. I don't think you need the next two sentences which basically say the same thing. Add some IM to replace the telling.

