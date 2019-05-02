First 100 #19

TITLE: Isabel Slate Makes the News
GENRE: MG Contemporary Fiction
I slide the last copy of my newspaper into the Smite’s birdhouse mailbox and click the little door shut. When I look up, C.K. Spicer, the cool new kid at Francis Mott School, is riding his bike up the sidewalk. Even sitting on his bike, he’s tall and skinny like a stretched out rubber band.
C.K. slams on his brakes, missing my left foot by half an inch. I want to walk away, but I can’t give him the satisfaction of knowing he annoys me.
"Hey, Isabel, I’ve never heard of an animal listening to a baseball game.”
"I slide the last copy of my newspaper." I am assuming this person (Isabel) is delivering newspapers like she has a route, but I think the phrasing "copy of my newspaper" is ambiguous like maybe she's Xeroxed a bunch of homemade newspapers or such. I like "click the little door shut" because I can hear it, so this detail brings me out of the abstract and into the story. Sensory info is so important early on. I then see that Spicer is cool and stretchy, that's good. The final statement, the one from Spencer to the narrator, Isabel, is *huh?* So, that's good. I want to see what he is talking about, so I would read on. Nice job.
The "my" newspaper makes it sound like she/he is the publisher or the owner of the paper which confuses me right from the start since it's probably a paper route (but I'm just guessing that). Aside from that, I think this is cute although "the cool new kid at Francis Mott School" is telling.
I really like this. I love the imagery of a stretched out rubber band. I love how much we get about what she thinks of CK from such a short bit. Him skidding to a stop is classic boy ;) Well done!